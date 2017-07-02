Pages Navigation Menu

2Shotz Slammed for Celebrating U.S Independence

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

  Nigerian Musician, 2shotz, who is now a photographer in the United States,  have been slammed by his followers who called him out for celebrating the United States Independence since he’s not an American yet. 2shotz who shared a photo of the American flag, wrote; ‘FREEDOM….LIBERTY….DREAMS…OPPORTUNITY…..”. However his follower tagged him lame for this, leading …

