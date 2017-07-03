Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

3 die during Church deliverance service in Delta

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Delta State’s Police Command PRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, on Tuesday confirmed that 3 worshipers of a church located in the outskirt of Warri, died during a deliverance service. He went further to disclose that one of the deceased drowned, while two others died during a prayer session in the church at the weekend. “The information actually is […]

The post 3 die during Church deliverance service in Delta appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.