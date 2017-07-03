3 die during Church deliverance service in Delta

Delta State’s Police Command PRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, on Tuesday confirmed that 3 worshipers of a church located in the outskirt of Warri, died during a deliverance service. He went further to disclose that one of the deceased drowned, while two others died during a prayer session in the church at the weekend. “The information actually is […]

The post 3 die during Church deliverance service in Delta appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

