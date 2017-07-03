Pages Navigation Menu

3 in police net for alleged murder in Osun

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Osun Police Command on Tuesday paraded three persons arrested in Osogbo for allegedly beheading a 400 level student of the University of Osun. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olufimihan Adeoye, said the suspects carried out the crime on June 26 at about 7:30pm at Oke-Bale area of Osogbo.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

