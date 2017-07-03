3-storey building collapses in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—A three-storey building under construction collapsed, yesterday, in Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

An unspecified number of people were said to have been trapped in the debris, as sympathisers were not allowed close to the scene.

The collapsed building, which is located near Imo State Specialist Hospital and Imo Foundation premises, became a Mecca of sorts, as people trooped to the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, officials of Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, have sealed the premises.

An eye witness told Vanguard at the scene of the incident that they heard a loud noise and when they came out to check what the matter was, they discovered that it was the building that collapsed.

“It is shocking that what anybody can see of the three-storey building is the roof, which is now resting on the ground. It just looks like a big hole was dug under the building and the entire edifice sank,” the man recounted.

On whether he can guess the number of people trapped in the building, the man said: “We know that a number of people usually stay in the building but nobody can say exactly how many are trapped.”

