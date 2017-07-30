30 year-old man commits suicide after fear of losing girlfriend

A 30 year-old Ghanaian identified as Kweku Mensah, over the weekend, committed suicide at Axim, Western Region, over a misunderstanding with his girlfriend. The deceased who earned his living at the beach, is reportedly to have taken his life in connection with an unresolved issue between him and his girlfriend with whom he had two …

The post 30 year-old man commits suicide after fear of losing girlfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

