3000 women empowered by Senator in Adamawa

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

 Over 3,000 women were offered monetary assistance by Sen. Binta Masi (APC-Adamawa North) to boost their petty businesses. Presenting the assistance at a ceremony in Michika, Masi said the gesture was to help women victims of insurgency in the district who were just returning to pick up their lives once again. The lawmaker added that …

