#30BillionWorldTour: Davido takes Frankfurt | WATCH

Davido gave an electrifying performance on the fourth stop of his “30 Billion World Tour” in Frankfurt yesterday. The tour kicked off in Ukraine in June. He shared highlight of the show on Twitter today and wrote: Frankfurt Germany 🇩🇪 last nite was amazing!!! My Fans and God is all I need! Thank you guys for bringing […]

The post #30BillionWorldTour: Davido takes Frankfurt | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

