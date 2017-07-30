Pages Navigation Menu

#30BillionWorldTour: Davido takes Frankfurt | WATCH

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Davido gave an electrifying performance on the fourth stop of his “30 Billion World Tour” in Frankfurt yesterday. The tour kicked off in Ukraine in June. He shared highlight of the show on Twitter today and wrote: Frankfurt Germany 🇩🇪 last nite was amazing!!! My Fans and God is all I need! Thank you guys for bringing […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

