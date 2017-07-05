Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

32 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Items, To Arrive Lagos Ports

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Thirty two ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from July 5 to July 18.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

NPA said that the ships contained bulk wheat, fertiliser, corn, sugar, frozen fish, lubrication oil, general cargo, steel products, petrol and containers laden with goods.

NAN reports that six ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, fertilizer, ethanol, and petrol.

NAN reports that 22 other ships are at the ports discharging bulk wheat, corn, fertiliser, gas, charcoal, Brazilian cane, diesel, frozen fish, general cargo, and containers. (NAN)

The post 32 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Items, To Arrive Lagos Ports appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.