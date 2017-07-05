32 Ships Laden With Petroleum Products, Food Items, To Arrive Lagos Ports

Thirty two ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from July 5 to July 18.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

NPA said that the ships contained bulk wheat, fertiliser, corn, sugar, frozen fish, lubrication oil, general cargo, steel products, petrol and containers laden with goods.

NAN reports that six ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, fertilizer, ethanol, and petrol.

NAN reports that 22 other ships are at the ports discharging bulk wheat, corn, fertiliser, gas, charcoal, Brazilian cane, diesel, frozen fish, general cargo, and containers. (NAN)

