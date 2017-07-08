Pages Navigation Menu

35 migrants corfirmed dead in Libya

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Thirty-five migrants, including seven children, were feared drowned after their inflatable craft sank on Saturday off the Libyan coast, the coastguard said. Eighty-five migrants, including 18 women, were rescued with the help of fishermen who alerted the coastguard, said Issa al-Zarrouk, a coastguard official in Garabulli, 60 kilometres (40 miles) east of Tripoli. Source: ( …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

