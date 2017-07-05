356 drugs traffickers arrested by the NDLEA in Enugu

The Zonal Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Enugu State has arrested 356 suspected drug traffickers in six months, according to the Zonal Commander, Mr Anthony Ohanyere. This was made known by the commander, on Tuesday at an event to mark the 2017 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The …

