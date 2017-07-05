Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Cixqo – Street Ft. Pompay, Steven Tones, Yunqblood

The track is a Debut Single by CIXQO and is the most anticipated song out of Benin City featuring two great underground rappers “Yunqblood” & “Pompay” having “StevenTones” on the hook. produced by the great producer OSO.

This is a hip-hop/street song that displays street credibility through massive punchlines from both verses and with great joy, I present to you #StreetByCixqo.

