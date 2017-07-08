360Fresh: Cruxshadowzz Ft. Maick’l – Slow Down (Prod. Slim Burna)

Fast rising MSc. Holder from the University Of Port-Harcourt, CRUXSHADOWZZ, the son of a notable professor in the South finally comes through with his debut single dubbed SLOW DOWN produced by SLIM BURNA.

SLOW DOWN features raving PH serial beat killer MAICK’L aka SonOfBie, ‎

Download & share!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/CRUXSHADOWZZ-FT-MAICL-SLOW-DOWN-OFFICIAL-AUDIO-LoudTronix-HQ.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

