360Fresh: HILWID – Code (prod. Antras)

Urban fresh dancehall act HILWID born Adekoya Ayodeji Olarenwaju comes through very stronger after a brief break with this new monster club banging tune.

The final year Business Administration student from the University Of ilorin titles this new one CODE, produced by ANTRAS, mix & mastered by LIQUID MIX.

The next rated dancehall champ is currently in the studio working with award winning YBNL in house producer YOUNG JOHN and he promises new materials will be unleashed in due time.

Download & share!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Hilwid_Code_Mixed-by-liquidmix-Copy.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: HILWID – Code (prod. Antras) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

