Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: IceSid – Morning Vibes

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

IceSid is a Nigerian-based artist who has shown an extraordinary difference in the entertainment industry. A song produced, mixed and mastered by Mas Xtravibe. Morning Vibes is a unique new tune with beautiful African flavour to satisfy your urges. You won’t be disappointed after listening. So waste no time to download and listen


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post 360Fresh: IceSid – Morning Vibes appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.