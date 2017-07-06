360Fresh: IceSid – Morning Vibes

IceSid is a Nigerian-based artist who has shown an extraordinary difference in the entertainment industry. A song produced, mixed and mastered by Mas Xtravibe. Morning Vibes is a unique new tune with beautiful African flavour to satisfy your urges. You won’t be disappointed after listening. So waste no time to download and listen

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/IceSid_-_Morning_Vibes.mp3

