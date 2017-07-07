360Fresh: Preshio – Linda + Easy Love

Adeoye Precious was born on 1st Oct, 1999 in Surulere, a residential and commercial area of Lagos. During his upbringing, he listened to songs recorded by Wizkid, Fela Kuti, and Bob Marley. These are songs that moulded him and shaped his style of music.

He his young, dynamic and promising. LINDA and EASYLOVE are the first songs from his numerous recorded yet to be released vibes. Listen, download and enjoy from the stable of FEMADEX ENTERTAINMENT.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Preshio-Linda.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Preshio-Easy-love.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Preshio – Linda + Easy Love appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

