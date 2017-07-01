360Hawt: Adekunle Gold – Call On Me (Prod. by Pheelz)

Mr Lover Man – Adekunle Gold is ready to change his style, and also ready to lay to her satisfaction.

Adekunle Gold returns with a brand new tune in the midst of his tour, The super-talented Afro Urban Records act dishes out this amazing single titled “Call On Me“.

The song which was produced by Pheelz is sure another summer anthem which will go round places.

The vibe on “Call On Me“ is catchy and Sure to get the lady swing pon the-Beat.

Listen Up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Adekunle-Gold-Call-On-Me.mp3

DOWNLOAD HERE

The post 360Hawt: Adekunle Gold – Call On Me (Prod. by Pheelz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

