360Hawt: Adekunle Gold – Call On Me (Prod. by Pheelz)
Mr Lover Man – Adekunle Gold is ready to change his style, and also ready to lay to her satisfaction.
Adekunle Gold returns with a brand new tune in the midst of his tour, The super-talented Afro Urban Records act dishes out this amazing single titled “Call On Me“.
The song which was produced by Pheelz is sure another summer anthem which will go round places.
The vibe on “Call On Me“ is catchy and Sure to get the lady swing pon the-Beat.
Listen Up!
