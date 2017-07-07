360Hawt: Lil Kesh – Love Story (Prod. By Princeton)

Lil Kesh is out with another Love-Club-Banger Produced by Rave music producer Princeton on the tune dubbed “Love Story “.

Lil Kesh and Princeton seems to understand their both Genre blend as Lil Kesh always comes strong and Live on the Princeton Produced beat.

O Baby Go down…….. Lil Kesh is here with another certified love banger.

Listen and share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Lil-Kesh-–-Love-Story-Prod.-By-Princeton.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

