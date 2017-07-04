4 die during robbery attack in Ajah, Lagos (Photos)

This accident which reportedly left 4 persons dead happened few hours ago at Ajah, Lagos state. According to Facebook user, Fanta Boy Ekwem, armed robbers attacked a car this evening and it led to the death of 4 people. Two of the robbers were killed during a gun battle with the Nigerian Army, and sadly, […]

The post 4 die during robbery attack in Ajah, Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

