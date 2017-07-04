4 Factors In Favour Of Ekundayo Against Corcoran In Today’s WBO Inter-Continental Title Fight

Today's WBO Inter-Continental title fight between English boxer Gary Corcoran and his friend and former sparring partner, Nigerian-born Londoner Larry Ekundayo promises to be an explosive one at the Copper Box Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Hackney Wick, London.

Ekundayo is unbeaten in his last 12 bouts. Completesportsnigeria.com's JOHNNY EDWARD finds out five reason Ekundayo, 'The Natural' is favoured to beat Corcoran.

1. Ekundayo Has Heavier Power-Packed Punches Than Corcoran

Ekundayo maybe maybe 35, judging from the strenuous training which he has undergone over the past three months, he cannot be cowed by Gary Corcoran over 12 rounds. However, 'one' thing old fighters usually don't lose is their ability to knock out their opponents with their south pole stance. And Ekundayo, has always had power packed punches. If Ekundayo, lands constant right hand flush on Corcoran, there’s a good chance he won’t stand up to it.

2. Vital Mental Tough‎ness

Some athletes fold up under pressure, and others thrive on it. Ekudayo seems to fall under the category of the latter, a man who will seize the opportunity of a lifetime and run with it. Ekudayo can’t be intimidated. Most of his opponents were so inferior that they were beaten before the first bell rang. Ekudayo not only thinks that he can win, but expects to. Ekudayo is no longer complacent and he knows this.

3. Ekundayo Is W ell Motivated

There is certainly plenty on the line for Ekundayo. He will be supported by his compatriot Anthony Joshua who is expected to be around his corner on Saturday. And according to him, Joshua's presence and timely visits to his training has boosted him and serves as a push to go for the kill.

Ekundayo is fighting for what he, and many others, see as the chance to fulfill his destiny. The 35-year-old appear to have everything in his armory to break into the top 15 world ranking WBO welterweight category. The issue at the moment remains the fact that he’s yet to beat a truly elite-level fighter.

Saturday offers him the opportunity to answer his doubters, those who say he has been more or less handed a world title. If he overcomes Corcoran he would have added the kind of name to his CV that will help him create a new breakthrough in his career.

4. Invaluable Experience

Corcoran has never faced a fighter with this much experience, and this he will being to beat roday. Not only that, but Ekundayo knows how to avoid getting hit flush.

For some boxing fans, the memory of Lennox Lewis retaining his world heavyweight title by humiliating Mike Tyson in 2002 in Memphis is an image that’s difficult to forget. But Ekundayo hasn’t been stopped in a fight in the past 3 years, because he learned how to defend against an opponent’s best chance to beat him. That knowledge will come in handy when he faces Corcoran.

