4,000 birth registration centres inadequate in Nigeria- NPopC Chairman

The 4,000 birth registration centres in Nigeria is grossly inadequate to effectively register all births across the country, Mr Eze Duruiheoma, National Population Commission (NPopC), has said. The chairman made the remark on Thursday in Abuja when he featured in forum organised by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) He advocated the construction of more […]

