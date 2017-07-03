4000 to attend ANAN devt programme in Delta – Vanguard
|
4000 to attend ANAN devt programme in Delta
Vanguard
ASABA—No fewer than 4,000 participants drawn from across Nigeria and beyond are expected at the third session of the mandatory continuing professional development programme of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, holding from …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!