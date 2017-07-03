4,000 to attend ANAN devt programme in Delta

ASABA—No fewer than 4,000 participants drawn from across Nigeria and beyond are expected at the third session of the mandatory continuing professional development programme of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, holding from tomorrow July 4 to 6, 2017 in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The programme which will feature public lecture on Strengthening Public Sector Financial Management in Times of National Economic Recession, holds in Asaba.

Chairman of ANAN, Asaba branch, Benjamin Chibuzor in a statement, said that about 500 new members would be inducted into the association during the programme.

Chibuzor said that the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will be Special Guest of Honour at the event, while the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, will be Royal Father of the day.

The post 4,000 to attend ANAN devt programme in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

