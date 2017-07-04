Pages Navigation Menu

42 months arrears: Kadpoly pensioners give PTAD 3-week-ultimatum

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Polytechnics Pensioners has given Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, three weeks ultimatum to pay them or face mass protest. The Pensioners also said most of their members had died due to non-payment of 42 months of the 33 per cent increase of pension arrears. The pensioners said […]

