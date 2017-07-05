43 ‘buy’ seized cars from Customs by e-auction — even though website not working – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

43 'buy' seized cars from Customs by e-auction — even though website not working

43 'buy' seized cars from Customs by e-auction — even though website not working
Joseph Attah, public relations officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, says that 43 people have won the bidding of vehicles in the first 48 hours of the newly launched e-auction platform. Attah told NAN that the platform, which was launched on Monday
