43 ‘buy’ seized cars from Customs by e-auction — even though website not working – TheCable

Joseph Attah, public relations officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, says that 43 people have won the bidding of vehicles in the first 48 hours of the newly launched e-auction platform. Attah told NAN that the platform, which was launched on Monday …
Within 48 hours, 43 Nigerians win bids for vehicles seized by Customs – Official
