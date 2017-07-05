Pages Navigation Menu

450 illegal immigrants repatriated from Edo – NIS

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGERIA Immigration Service, NIS, said it arrested and repatriated no fewer than 450 illegal immigrants from Edo in the first quarter of the year. Comptroller of Immigration in the state, David Adi disclosed this at the presentation of a refurbished Hilux van by the management of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc to the command in […]

