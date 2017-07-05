450 illegal immigrants repatriated from Edo – NIS

NIGERIA Immigration Service, NIS, said it arrested and repatriated no fewer than 450 illegal immigrants from Edo in the first quarter of the year. Comptroller of Immigration in the state, David Adi disclosed this at the presentation of a refurbished Hilux van by the management of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc to the command in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

