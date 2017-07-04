Pages Navigation Menu

4th Mother and Child Exhibition holds in Lagos

Preparations are in top gear to ensure that participants have a memorable experience at the fourth edition of ‘The Mother and Child Expo’.

The focus of the exhibition is to ensure that pregnant and nursing mothers and children get quality products and training on how to live healthily.

According to the founder/organizer, Segun Opebi  said there would be several enlightening and fascinating activities including health seminars, health demonstrations, panel discussion, competitions, celebrity appearances, children play area and lots of gifts and prizes for participants.

The expo which will take place at the Havilah Event Centre, Oniru Lagos on July 8th through 9th is themed, ‘Building a healthy and vibrant family, engine to sustainable economy’.   The two- day exhibition will showcase children products and services within the age range of 0-12 years.

Opebi explained further that The Mother and Child Expo is the most comprehensive exhibition for the baby, maternity and parenting industry in Nigeria, adding that, it embraces a wholesome approach to family and childcare, highlighting issues and solutions

