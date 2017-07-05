Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 doctors kidnapped in Rivers in 3 months, says NMA – The News

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The News

5 doctors kidnapped in Rivers in 3 months, says NMA
The News
The Rivers of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA has raised alarm that five medical Doctors have been abducted in the last three months. According to theNMA, of the five medical doctors, one was shot dead in the process of his abduction while

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.