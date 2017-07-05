5 doctors kidnapped in Rivers in 3 months, says NMA – The News
|
The News
|
5 doctors kidnapped in Rivers in 3 months, says NMA
The News
The Rivers of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA has raised alarm that five medical Doctors have been abducted in the last three months. According to theNMA, of the five medical doctors, one was shot dead in the process of his abduction while …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!