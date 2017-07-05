Pages Navigation Menu

5 doctors kidnapped in Rivers in 3 months, says NMA

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The Rivers of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA has raised alarm that five medical Doctors have been abducted in the last three months. According to theNMA, of the five medical doctors, one was shot dead in the process of his abduction while another is still in the custody of kidnappers more than 90 days after and it is not clear whether he is still alive. The NMA revealed this as medical consultants working at University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH on Wednesday embarked on strike also in protest of the incessant abduction of their colleagues by gunmen in the oil city.

