5 minutes Charge, 250 Minutes Talk Time! Infinix Mobility launches Infinix Note & Note 4 Pro

Infinix, Nigeria’s leading and preferred smartphone brand unveiled the new look Infinix Note series with the launch of Infinix Note 4/Note 4 pro in Lagos on Monday, July 3rd, 2017 at Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja. Infinix Mobility hosted partners, fans, core fans and also members of the press at the launch event. The compere was Comedian […]

The post 5 minutes Charge, 250 Minutes Talk Time! Infinix Mobility launches Infinix Note & Note 4 Pro appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

