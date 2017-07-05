5 terrible sins business travelers can make when flying

For Nigerians who fly regularly, there is no argument that you are already used to the routine. However, whenever you fly, there are some terrible mistakes you must have been making that you are probably unaware of. These mistakes can significantly ruin your flight, especially for business travelers. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of the terrible sins or mistakes you can make when flying.

Trusting your flight will have Wi-Fi

There are some flights that you book and you will be told that there is WiFi available. Do not trust them as you may be shocked that there is nothing like WiFi on board. Hence, make arrangements for your own internet especially if you have some jobs to do.

Wearing uncomfortable shoes

If it is a long flight, try as much as possible to wear comfortable shoes because this can lead to leg bumps. So, if you do not want to start running helter-skelter in search of shoes at a destination you are unfamiliar with, always wear comfortable shoes. In fact, carry extra shoes.

Assuming you will get food on the plane

Depending on the ticket you bought, you may be offered food. But to be on the safe side, eat before you fly so that you will not be disappointed.

Overpacking

This is one of the greatest sins that a business traveler must avoid. There is no need to overpack. Pack only the essential items you need so that you can easily get it back when you get to your destination.

Dressing down

A business traveler should not dress down whenever he flies. Dress formally in such a way that you can leave the airport for any business meeting. You can return later for your luggage especially if you do not get it after you arrive at the airport.

The post 5 terrible sins business travelers can make when flying appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

