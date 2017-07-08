Pages Navigation Menu

60 years after independence,Ghana launches first satellite

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

Ghana’s first satellite, dubbed Ghansat-1, was released and deployed into orbit at an altitude of 420 km, local media reported on Friday. “This followed the successful launch on June 10 into the International Space Station (ISS) by SpaceX, Flight 11 from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the United States,’’ local media said. The media reported …

