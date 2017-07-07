Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$64,818 single spin payout by playing Hansel & Gretel at BitStarz Casino!

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

Friday, Jul 7, 2017 – Terrific big win landed by a lucky player at BitStarz! We’re sure you’re familiar with the story of Hansel & Gretel. You know, the kids who were dumped in the woods by their parents and found a big gingerbread house with a witch in it? The popular iSoftbet Slot named … Continue reading $64,818 single spin payout by playing Hansel & Gretel at BitStarz Casino!

The post $64,818 single spin payout by playing Hansel & Gretel at BitStarz Casino! appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.