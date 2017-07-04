661 pump-action rifles: Court fixes July 6 for ruling
The five men, charged with illegally importing 661 pump-action rifles into the country in a 40-ft container, are to remain in prison as a Federal High Court, Lagos, has fixed July 6 for ruling on their bail applications. The accused are: Mahmud Hassan, Oscar Okafor, Donatus Achinulo, Matthew Okoye (who is said be at large), …
