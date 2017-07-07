7 die, 12 injured in Enugu multiple auto crashes

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—NO fewer than seven persons were confirmed dead in multiple accidents that occurred along Enugu-Makurdi Expressway by Egede in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who made the confirmation, also said that 12 persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

The accident, which occurred at about 8a.m., Monday morning, involved a Mercedes Benz truck with number plates AA 365 ARD, a MAN truck with number plates XA 828 PKN and a Toyota bus with number plates YD 282.

Amaraizu said that full scale investigation has commenced on the cause of the accident, while the injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital.

“The deceased have been deposited at the mortuary of the Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre,” Amaraizu added.

