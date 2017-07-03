700 Boko Haram Insurgents Around Sambisa Forest Surrender To Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army on Monday said 700 Boko Haram insurgents around the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno surrendered to its troops.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made this known during a Photo/Arts Exhibition which was part of activities to mark the week-long Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

The army chief said “a short while ago, I received the good news that about 700 Boko Haram terrorists within the fringes of Sambisa Forest have surrendered. “Some others are in the process to surrender, This is a clear indication that the Boko Haram war is clearly being won. “The situation is being awaited; more details will come from the Theatre Command in Maiduguri later in the day. “I will like to congratulate not only our gallant troops, but indeed the Nigerian Navy and Air Force who are also operating in the North-East. “I congratulate Nigerians as well because I know what we went through during the Boko Haram insurgency and definitely, it will be a great sigh of relief as these terrorists are finally capitulating.”

Providing details shortly after the announcement, the Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said 70 of the surrendered terrorists were already being profiled.

He explained that “preliminary investigation showed that among them were key commanders and influential members of the Boko Haram. “One of whom matches suspect number 225 on Boko Haram terrorists most wanted list released by the Nigerian Army. “So far, the surrendered terrorists have been making useful statements and it is expected that many more will surrender,’’ Usman said.

