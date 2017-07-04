700 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday, said 700 Boko Haram insurgents around the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno surrendered to troops. Buratai disclosed this during a Photo/Arts Exhibition which was part of activities to mark the week-long Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL). The army chief said “a short while ago, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

