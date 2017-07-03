700 Boko Haram insurgents surrender to Nigerian Army

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday revealed that about 700 Boko Haram insurgents around the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno, have surrendered. Buratai stated this during a Photo/Arts Exhibition, which was part of activities to mark the week-long Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL). “A short while ago, I received the […]

