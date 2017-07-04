700 Boko Haram members surrender to Nigeria Army

The troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, Nigerian Army, Operation LAFIYA DOLE. have confirmed that over 700 members of Boko Haram group are to surrender to the Nigerian Army. The move is as a result sustained series of bombardment on suspected location of Boko Haram terrorists. A statement issued by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director …

The post 700 Boko Haram members surrender to Nigeria Army appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

