72-year old man docked for allegedly assaulting police officers

Makurdi – A 72-year old man, one Mr Emmanuel Ugba was on Friday appeared in a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court, Makurdi for allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting two police officers.

The prosecutor, Insp. Michael Iorundu, said that Ugba of Idye Village on July 1, assaulted Sgts. Shange and Joy Abah, who served him a warrant to report at the police station.

He also said that the accused obtained N60,000.00 from one Mr Bem Tiga of Agber Village, Makurdi under the pretence of renting a piece of land to him.

Iorundu further told the court that Tiga reported the transaction to the police at ‘B’ Division Police Station, Makurdi, when the accused could not provide the land.

He said on investigation, the police found the land on New Otukpo road; Makurdi was a subject of litigation with one Daniel Mange.

The prosecutor said two police officers Sgt. Shange and Sgt. Abah went to the accused and invited him to the police station.

“My Lord, the accused turned down the invitation and requested the officers to serve him a warrant.

“The officers returned to the accused with warrant and instead of accepting the warrant, the accused beat the two police officers,” he said.

Prosecution informed court that investigation into the matter had been concluded and asked the court for another date to enable it call witnesses.

The Magistrate, Mrs Felicia Ikyegh, however, granted the accused bail in the sum of N30,000 and a surety in the same amount.

Ikyegh adjourned the matter until Aug. 29, for hearing.

