78 year-old Ex- Israel Prime minister, Ehud Olmert released from Prison

Ex-prime minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert, has been released from prison after being granted parole in a corruption case that reduced his sentence by a third. Olmert, the country’s first former premier to serve jail time, did not speak to reporters when leaving the Maasiyahu prison in central Israel. The 71-year-old, premier between 2006 and …

