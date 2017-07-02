78 year-old Ex- Israel Prime minister, Ehud Olmert released from Prison
Ex-prime minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert, has been released from prison after being granted parole in a corruption case that reduced his sentence by a third. Olmert, the country’s first former premier to serve jail time, did not speak to reporters when leaving the Maasiyahu prison in central Israel. The 71-year-old, premier between 2006 and …
The post 78 year-old Ex- Israel Prime minister, Ehud Olmert released from Prison appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!