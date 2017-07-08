8 aid workers freed 2 days after abduction in South Sudan

Eight aid workers have been released unharmed after being held captive for two days, the UN Special Envoy for South Sudan, David Shearer, said on Wednesday. The four abducted South Sudanese and four foreign workers were let go after negotiations by security officials. The victims, who worked for a private company that work for an […]

