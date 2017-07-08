Pages Navigation Menu

8 aid workers freed 2 days after abduction in South Sudan

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Eight aid workers have been released unharmed after being held captive for two days, the UN Special Envoy for South Sudan, David Shearer, said on Wednesday. The four abducted South Sudanese and four foreign workers were let go after negotiations by security officials. The victims, who worked for a private company that work for an […]

