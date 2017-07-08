8 Feared Dead In Banda Boat Capsize Accident – Peace FM Online

Pages Navigation Menu

8 Feared Dead In Banda Boat Capsize Accident
Eight persons are feared dead at the Bui Power reservoir site at Banda in the Brong Ahafo Region after the boat they were traveling in capsized on Friday. The victims mostly market women and children from Jama, a farming community along the reservoir …
Bui Dam accident: Rescuers find wrecked boat with dead mammals as hope fades for human survivorsMyjoyonline.com
Women and children drown around the Bui Power reservoir siteYEN.COM.GH

