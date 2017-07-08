8 People Dead in Malawi’s Bingu National Stadium Stampede

Eight (8) people have been reported dead in a stampede at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi on Thursday.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred while people were trying to gain entrance into the stadium for a friendly match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

The country’s 53rd independence celebrations turned sour after police fired tear gas, causing a panic with

