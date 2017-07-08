8 things to know about Nigeria Customs e-Auction website

The Customs Auctions website,https://app.trade.gov.ng/eauction, is live on the web. Bidding started Monday July 3, 2017. Here are 8 things you need to know. 1. You must have a valid TIN number from the FIRS to fully participate in the auction process. 2. An e-wallet will be created automatically for the user, when you register. 3. […]

8 things to know about Nigeria Customs e-Auction website

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

