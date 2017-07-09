Pages Navigation Menu

9ice Industry Nite Recap

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Industry Nite regulars and fans of Living Things crooner, 9ice took an ecstatic journey down memory lane with the singer when he headlined the weekly gig on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The enthusiasm between the fans and the singer was strong and very mutual. Dressed in a white Kaftan, the singer churned out a mix…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

