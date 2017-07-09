Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“9ice is my uncle, no fight between us” – Falz says (Video)

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singers, Falz and 9ice, have come out to debunk any media reports that they are in a fight, following the controversies between them. Recall, the Nigerian rapper had called out some musicians who were using their songs to promote internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’, while stating a line in 9ice’s song. The …

The post “9ice is my uncle, no fight between us” – Falz says (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.