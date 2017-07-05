A-Ibom Internal Revenue Service partners FRSC on highway safety

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service has expressed its readiness to work with the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, to enhance highway safety in the state.

Chairman of the Board, Mr. Okon Okon, made this known when the new Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Sunday Oghenekaro, paid him a courtesy visit, yesterday.

He said that the state government was striving to provide roads in the state. He urged motorists to imbibe safety standards in order to reduce carnage on the highways.

He appreciated FRSC for the existing collaboration between the state government and the commission, adding that more can be achieved in the area of internally generated revenue if the relationship was maintained.

Okon commended the FRSC’s safety techniques through the establishment of Road Safety Clubs in secondary schools across the state to entrench road safety culture among youths.

Earlier, the Sector Commander of FRSC, Akwa Ibom State Command, Mr. Oghenekaro lauded the state government’s development effort in road infrastructure, cleanliness and peaceful co-existence in the state.

