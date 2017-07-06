A-Ibom LG boss lauds Army over free medicare

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—TWO Brigade Nigerian Army, Akwa Ibom State, has been commended for rendering free medical services to the people of the state, saying that the gesture will go a long way in enhancing civil-military relationship.

Chairman of Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government Area of the state, Mr Ukana Udofia, stated this at Nung Udoe, headquarters of the council, when the Brigade carried out preventive and curative healthcare delivery services to the people of the area.

The free medical outreach for about 2,000 indigenes of the area, which is part of the activities to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL 2017, earlier started with Jummat service at Wellington Bassey Barrack, Ibagwa last Friday and general cleaning exercise at Itam main market, Itu Local Government Area of the state.

According to Udofia, “The free medical outreach is a laudable one and first in the history of the council by the Nigerian Army in commemoration of Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

“It will further enhance civil-military relationship in the state. So, we are glad as a people because the medical outreach is real and absolutely free.”

He enjoined the beneficiaries of the free medical services to take it seriously by following the procedures and do the necessary test as well as administer the prescribed drugs to heal them.

Meanwhile, the Brigade’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Captain Umar Shuaib had said that, the event is held annually on July 6, in honour of the gallant soldiers especially, those who participated in the civil war in 1967 to 1970.

He added that, the date was also significant to the Nigerian Army the world over, since it coincided with the day the first shot was fired at Garkem, Cross River State to commence the unfortunate civil war.

According to him, “The Nigerian Army Day, is an annual event held on July 6, every year in honour of members of the Nigerian Army, especially, those that took part in the Nigerian civil war from 1967 to 1970.

“The history of the Nigerian Army could be traced to 1863, when Lt. Glover of the Royal Navy organised 18 indigenes of Northern Nigeria into a local force known as ‘Glover Hausas,’ which subsequently metamorphosed into a larger body established by Lord Fredrick Lugard in 1889 and later, West African Frontier Force (WAFF) in 1890.

“The Nigerian Army has since then undergone several transformations which consequently changes in name and structure to include, the Nigerian Regiment, Queens Own Regiment and the Nigerian Military Force.”

The yearly event will end today at Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa with the presentation of gift items to the widows of soldiers, who died in active service to the nation by the wife of Commander, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Mrs. Fatima Abdu Hassan, who is also the Zonal Coordinator of Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, NAOWA, 2 Brigade Chapter.

