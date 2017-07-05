Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“A Lot Of People Want To See My Fall But I Will Keep Going Higher”- Tunde Ednut

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian producer/comedian, Tunde Ednut says he will keep going higher despite what people will do to see him crash. He said this when he retrieved his backup instagram account after the main account was deleted recently. Tunde is known to be Male cross dresser, Bobrisky number one hater on instagram, Bobrisky celebrated when he learnt …

The post “A Lot Of People Want To See My Fall But I Will Keep Going Higher”- Tunde Ednut appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.