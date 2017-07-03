A2B Direct Announces the Launch of Blockchain Platform and ICO

A2B Direct recently announced the news of their upcoming Ethereum-backed ICO. The crowdsale is set to go live on July 12, 2017 and will run for a month. The campaign seeks to raise €500,000 to €3,000,000. The logistics company currently operating in Eastern Europe was first introduced in late 2016, and has since become widely … Continue reading A2B Direct Announces the Launch of Blockchain Platform and ICO

